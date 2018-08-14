Chinese Man Tests Homemade Roller Suit In Rush Hour Traffic

The world is full of weird and wonderful people with their wacky inventions. Roller suits, for example, are hardly anything new. We’ve seen a few people over the years showcase their designs. One man in China, however, has taken this to a bizarre new level.

A video has emerged of a Chinese man who tested his homemade roller suit on the road in the middle of rush hour traffic!

Is He Crazy?

The video footage below was taken during the rush-hour period in a major Chinese city. The exact city is not known, but it is believed to be somewhere in the North West region. In the video, he can be seen flying down the streets and at near ground level, it is something of a minor miracle that he wasn’t flattened by the several large vehicles he weaves around.

After eventually being detained by police, the rather crude nature of his vehicle is revealed. While you might question his sanity, you have to admire his bottle.

Tony Stark He Is Not

Aside from what can be seen in the video, we know very little else about the man in question. One thing is clear though, he isn’t Tony Stark, but it’s still pretty impressive is nothing else. We, of course, do not recommend you do try this yourself. Particularly during a period of heavy traffic! You can, however, at the very least, smile that there are a few eccentric people out there inventing some crazy homebrew products.

