Chinese Schoolgirl Uses Robot To Write Out Her Homework

Chinese Schoolgirl Cheats Homework With Robot Writer

It’s been a long time now since I had to do any homework, but I do still remember the tedium of getting home on a Friday night and having a small mountain to get done before the following Monday. One Chinese schoolgirl, however, found a rather inventive solution to at least part of the problem.

In a report via The Star, however, neither her parents nor the school was impressed with her ingenuity. So what did she do? Well, she used a robot writer to fake her calligraphy homework.

“That’s Some Neat Handwriting!”

Although I personally have absolutely no experience in it, I imagine that in terms of penmanship, Chinese is a rather difficult language to put on paper. A 15-year-old schoolgirl from China, however, found a rather amazing work around. Purchasing a robot designed to write out characters, she essentially copy and pasted her writing homework and set it to print.

Rather than a traditional printer, however, this robot uses an actual pen. In other words, it can replicate writing flawlessly and look entirely genuinely handwritten!

The School And Family Are Not Impressed

With the news coming to light, both the school and the family are not impressed as to what has essentially been the girl cheating on her homework. The internet, however, has largely lept to her defence in finding a unique solution to the tedium of having to copy out pages from a book. A learning system which, incidentally, never taught me anything!

She was, incidentally, rumbled after her family noted that she had completed her writing assignment in just two days. Additionally, with impressively neat writing. In fairness to her though, she only did it to enjoy the New Year holidays. I am, therefore, firmly on her side with this! Albeit, it does kind of defeat the point of improving her calligraphy.

