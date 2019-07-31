Chinese Streamer Shows the Shocking Potential of Face Filters

There are a number of streamers out there who will, very deliberately, use their good looks to try and gain popularity and, ultimately, earn some money! There is, of course, nothing wrong with that. Except perhaps when you start getting into the realms of being deliberately deceptive. That is, however, perhaps more a moral question than anything else.

A popular Chinese streamer who dubbed herself “Your Highness Qiao Biluo” has, however, unfortunately, been caught out as during a live stream, she forgot to cover her face. Well, more accurately, accidentally showed her real appearance. A face that had, until that point, raised many thousands of dollars, albeit behind the guise of heavy filters!

Chinese Vlogger Makes a Faux Pas!

Now, I had to do more than a little digging to get to the source of this controversy and, I’ll freely admit now, with zero knowledge of how to speak (or read) Chinese, I might still be a little off the mark. In the live-stream above, however, “Your Highness Qiao Biluo” would usually conduct it with an image playing over their face.

A misclick, however, caused it to be removed and revealed her true appearance. So what’s the problem? Well, as you can see in the images above and below, it was very far removed from the reality when she was using her filters. A move that has practically caused all of her ‘fans’ to immediately abandon her channel.

What’s The Problem?

I’ve been very careful here to walk a line that not many others have chosen to do so. As, quite frankly, on the whole, I don’t see much wrong with this. I mean, no one (as far as I can ascertain) genuinely believed that the filters were her true appearance. Nor, indeed, was the gif image! In addition, I don’t want to necessarily ‘shame’ her for wanting to look better(?) or younger than she really was. The fact is, she was making money doing this and, for the most part, I say more power to her!

The plot does, however, thicken a little when (after regularly being requested to reveal her true face) she had said: “I can’t show my face until I receive gifts worth 100,000 yuan ($11,950). After all, I’m a good-looking host.” – BBC

Although she has since suspended her streaming account, it basically boils down to two factors. Whether she was smart to use this technology to make money or was deliberately deceptive. Either way, there is little debate over anyone who actually sent her money (which was regularly in the thousands of dollars) – They’re just idiots!

I suppose the moral of the story is that, particularly on the internet, sometimes things are not what they seem!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!