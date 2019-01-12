‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Publisher Sues Netflix

Netflix Sued Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Just before the end of the year, Netflix relatively quietly released an episode of Black Mirror titled ‘Bandersnatch’. This episode, however, was more than a little different to a normal TV show. Using a ‘choose your own adventure’ style of narrative, watchers were able to specifically choose and direct where the plot went.

With Netflix initially announcing their plans to release such programming in 2017, this was certainly one of the most high-profile releases to date. It seems, however, that the episode has caught the attention of the lawyers. Specifically those for the official ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ style books.

In a report via BGR, the company Chooseco LLC has officially sued Netflix for $25m over what they feel is an infringement on their own branding.

What Do We Think?

Well, in a sentence, the legal case is interesting. Personally, I would have thought that the ‘choose your own adventure’ style of narration was exactly that, a narrative choice. We have, for example, seem many things replicate this. A good example would be the number of (largely awful) FMV PC games released in the mid to late 90s.

As such, I’m not entirely certain that they’re going to have any success here. Then again, I am no expert in law. It does, however, all seem a little fantastical to me. I suspect Netflix to both fight this and win. Whether you think that’s right or wrong is, at least I think, a matter of opinion.

