Chris Hemsworth To Play Hulk Hogan In Upcoming Biopic

Hulk Hogan Biopic

There are few names in wrestling bigger than Hulk Hogan. It is, of course, probably subjective to your age as to what you remember about him and how large you consider his legacy to be. Many do, however, consider that without Hulk Hogan, the WWF/WWE (whatever they’re calling it these days) would be nowhere near its current stature.

As such, it’s hardly surprising to hear that a biopic was, sooner or later, going to be made about the man. In a report via CNET, however, Chris Hemsworth (former Thor star) is set to play the ironic wrestler and it seems that Terry Bollea himself approves the decision as the man he wanted for the role.

What Will The Film Be About?

As far as I can ascertain, despite his huge notoriety in the industry, very few other Wrestlers actually like/d Hulk Hogan. If you want convincing of that, just check YouTube for what ‘Honky Tonk Man’ thinks about him. As such, if they do make a film about him, it will be interesting to see whether they go for a ‘warts and all’ portrayal or simply look to concentrate on how he broke out of the regional wrestling tour to turn the WWF into one of the biggest sports industries on the planet.

Iconic Moments

Despite what you might think of him as a man, Hulk Hogan certainly has the recognition of providing some of the biggest moments in WWF history. His ‘slam’ of Andre the Giant in Wrestlemania III effectively marked the passing of the torch. A single move that truly kicked off ‘Hulkamania’ to a whole new level.

I think I would prefer to see a film exploring the darker parts of his history. Then again, if it gives me a chance to feel like a kid again, I’d watch anything about Hulk Hogan.

What do you think? Do you think the film will be about Hulk Hogan or Terry Bollea? Which would you prefer to watch? – Let us know in the comments!