Chuwi Announces Gemini Lake Powered Lapbook SE Notebook

Inexpensive Laptop for Students

Chuwi has announced their upcoming Lapbook SE notebook. Like many of Chuwi’s products, these are affordable options with a unique configuration in comparison to most typical laptops. While many would opt to use TN panel screens, Chuwi uses a superior IPS panel and opts for lower-powered CPUs. Even though this is not going to be a gaming power house, it nonetheless offers a better experience for those who simply want a laptop for education or work. Plus, since it uses the highly efficient Intel Gemini Lake, the battery lasts a lot longer than with other notebooks using Celeron or Core i3 CPUs. Besides, Chuwi is using a 10000 mAh battery in there.

What Kind of Features Does the Chuwi Lapbook SE Have?

The new Lapbook SE is a successor to their 12.3-inch Lapbook and 14-inch Lapbook Air series. It 13.3 inch full HD IPS panel and is quite compact at only 317 x 215 x 15.9 mm. Inside is an Intel Gemini Lake N4100 with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 4GB of RAM. There is a built-in 160GB ROM, but it also has an SSD (up to 512GB) and micro SD card expansion (up to 256GB) option. This is great news and additional value compared to most budget laptops.

There are also two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headphone jack and a full-size HDMI port for display output on the side.

Like previous Chuwi notebooks, the Lapbook SE comes with full version of Windows 10. This is not Windows 10S, or Chrome OS, so it is compatible with software that students use on any Windows desktop.

How Much is the Chuwi Lapbook SE?

There is no official price listing yet. However, the previous gen Apollo Lake N3450 powered Lapbook Air costs $430. So expect it to be priced close or around that notebook.

For more information and details, watch for it at their website at https://www.chuwi.com/