Chuwi Announces Hi9 Air Tablet with WorldMode 4G LTE

Chuwi is expanding their Android tablet portfolio line with the launch of the Hi9 Air tablet. It features quite an impressive set of specs, including 4G LTE connectivity and a MediaTek Helio X20 processor. This is a 64-bit deca-core CPU configured as 2x A72 @ 2.1GHz, 4x A53 @ 1.85GHz and 4x A53 @ 1.4GHz. Chuwi partners it with 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of onboard storage. For the display, the tablet sports a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS OGS fully laminated display. This is quite the bump from their 8-inch 1920 x 1200 Hi8 Air.

In terms of network connectivity, users can use two sim cards if necessary. It is also the first to support WorldMode LTE 4G, fitting in the Cat-6 category and supports the following bands below:

GSM：B2/3/5/8

CDMA1X: BC0

WCDMA：B1/2/5/8

CDMA2000：BC0

TD-SDMA:B34/39

FDD-LTE：B1/3/4/5/7//20

TDD-LTE：B38 39 40 41

The tablet also comes with 5MP+13MP cameras which is decent. As for battery, it comes with a large 8000mAh capacity which is very satisfying to hear.

What Operating System is the Hi9 Air Tablet Running?

This tablet is running an Android Oreo OS, which comes with a picture-in-picture mode. This is especially handy in such a pixel-dense screen since users can run several applications at the same time. The Android Oreo OS also puts the Hi9 Air tablet on par with the Huawei’s iPad Pro killer the MediaPad M5.

How Much is the Chuwi Hi9 Air?

Although Chuwi did not announce any official price yet, they tend to undercut other brands and delivers more bang-for-buck. This is obviously going against the iPad Pro (£729) as well as Huawei’s MediaPad M5 Pro (approx. £600) which has similar specs.

