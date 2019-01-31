Chuwi Announces UBook Tablet – Budget Surface Go Alternative

Affordable 2-in-1 W10 Tablet

Chuwi is announcing their new budget 2-in-1 tablet called the UBook. It is a low-cost cable with a detachable keyboard, offering an alternative to Microsoft‘s Surface Go.

Specifications include an Intel Core M3-6Y30 processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The device itself features an 11.6″ IPS display with a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. The device will include a single USB-C, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one Micro-HDMI port. Like the Surface Go, the Ubook will also run on Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system.

Like previous Chuwi products, these are not high-end units. Instead these are unique budget configurations that are otherwise ignored by manufacturers. While keeping the price relatively low.

How Much is the Chuwi Ubook?

The Chuwi UBook is available now via Kickstarter with a total of 300 spots eligible for the 25% discount. Additional discount tiers include 20% and 15% off of the retail price. Chuwi has even reached one of their stretch goals so far, which is the free keyboard. This keyboard is backlit providing better visibility. Once more orders come in, they will also be throwing in the stylus for free.

The early-bird backer price is only $350 USD, but the regular price once it launches is $470. In comparison, the Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch starts at $399 with a Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.

To support this campaign, follow this link.