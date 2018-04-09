Chuwi Hi9 Air Tablet with WorldMode 4G LTE Now Available

Chuwi Hi9 Air Tablet Now Available

Chuwi announced the Hi9 Air tablet three weeks ago. It is more than just a typical tablet as it actually comes with some impressive hardware. It has 4G LTE connectivity and a MediaTek Helio X20 processor. This is a 64-bit deca-core CPU configured as 2x A72 @ 2.1GHz, 4x A53 @ 1.85GHz and 4x A53 @ 1.4GHz. Chuwi partners it with 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of onboard storage. For the display, the tablet sports a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS OGS fully laminated display. This is quite the bump from their 8-inch 1920 x 1200 Hi8 Air.

What Operating System is the Hi9 Air Tablet Running?

This tablet is running an Android Oreo OS, which comes with a picture-in-picture mode. This is especially handy in such a pixel-dense screen since users can run several applications at the same time. The Android Oreo OS also puts the Hi9 Air tablet on par with the Huawei’s iPad Pro killer the MediaPad M5.

How Much is the Chuwi Hi9 Air Tablet?

Users can purchase the tablet for just £146.24 if they pre-order now from Bangood. Normally, it will cost £175.49 when it goes on sale come April 19.