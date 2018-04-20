Chuwi HiGame Mini-PC Packs Intel i7-8709G with RX Vega M

/ 14 mins ago

Chuwi HiGame Mini-PC Packs Intel i7-8709G with RX Vega M

World’s First Intel i7-8709G with RX Vega M Mini-PC

Chuwi is announcing that they are going to be offering an Intel Core i7-8709G equipped version of their HiGame mini-PC. The i7-8709G marries the latest Intel 8th generation CPU with an integrated Radeon RX Vega M graphics. Which makes the HiGame mini-PC one of the first in the market to sport it in a non-NUC unit. This CPU is on the same board as the Radeon RX Vega M graphics chip with its 4GB of dedicated gen 2 high-bandwidth memory.

Chuwi HiGame Mini-PC Packs Intel i7-8709G with RX Vega M

What Features Can Users Expect with the Chuwi HiGame MiniPC?

Measuring only 173 x 158 x 73mm, the Chuwi HiGame is a remarkable mini-PC that is a powerful gaming system as well. It comes equipped with 8GB of DDR4 (2x DDR4 SO-DIMM), has a 256GB SSD and even has room for further storage expansion. Users can fit 1x M.2 22×42/80 Key M drives supporting PCIe x4 or SATA SSDs, as well as a standard 2.5″ SATA3 Gbps SSD or HDD.

In terms of external connectivity, the mini-PC has five USB 3.0 ports, and one USB-C port which has Thunderbolt 3. Users can use this port for a variety of things, including adding on an eGPU later on. That is of course, if the Radeon RX Vega M starts to prove insufficient. Which would not be for a few more years as it can readily handle current games.

The mini-PC also comes with an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.3 port for simultaneous display connectivity supporting 4K UHD.

Chuwi HiGame Mini-PC Packs Intel i7-8709G with RX Vega M

Where Can I Buy One?

Chuwi intends to launch this PC via IndieGogo crowd-funding soon. Those interested can signup with their e-mail and be eligible for a 38% early bird discount.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja