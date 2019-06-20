Chuwi Launches 8″ Compact MiniBook Convertible Win10 Laptop

Tiny, Yet Mighty Starting at $429

Shenzen-based Chuwi has once again launched a compact and affordable Windows 10 laptop. This time, it is even smaller with an 8″ screen and is slightly larger than a smartphone. They are calling this the Chuwi MiniBook, and it is now available through IndieGogo.

Despite its size, users can opt for the more powerful Intel Core m3-8100Y over the base Celeron N4100 option. Being an 8″ laptop also means it can have a full-size keyboard layout (at least for the letters). Which makes typing on it easier than on 7″ and other previous hand-held laptops.

The screen itself has a 1920 x 1080 touch screen display on a 360-degree hinge. So it is very versatile for presentation or for media consumption.

In terms of storage, it has a built in 128GB eMMC with an M.2 slot and has a TF card expansion option. Keep in mind that only the Intel Core m3 CPU version supports the speedier NVMe M.2 drives. The base-model Celeron only supports SATA M.2 drives.

The Core m3 also uses LPDDR3-1600 RAM, while the Celeron version uses LPDDR4 RAM. Otherwise, both have identical features. This includes a 26.6 Wh battery, a USB Type-C port for charging and data, a mini HDMI port, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The inclusion of a 2.0 MP front camera is also what sets it apart from other hand-held PCs.

How Much is the Chuwi MiniBook 8?

The Celeron N4100 version with 8GB of DDR4 and 128GB of eMMC starts at $429 USD. Meanwhile, the Intel Core m3-8100Y starts at $529 USD. These prices are of course the pre-order prices through IndieGogo. The product itself will start shipping in September