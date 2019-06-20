Chuwi Launches 8″ Compact MiniBook Convertible Win10 Laptop

/ 2 hours ago
Chuwi Launches 8" Compact MiniBook Convertible Win10 Laptop

Tiny, Yet Mighty Starting at $429

Shenzen-based Chuwi has once again launched a compact and affordable Windows 10 laptop. This time, it is even smaller with an 8″ screen and is slightly larger than a smartphone. They are calling this the Chuwi MiniBook, and it is now available through IndieGogo.

Chuwi Launches 8" Compact MiniBook Convertible Win10 Laptop

Despite its size, users can opt for the more powerful Intel Core m3-8100Y over the base Celeron N4100 option. Being an 8″ laptop also means it can have a full-size keyboard layout (at least for the letters). Which makes typing on it easier than on 7″ and other previous hand-held laptops.

Chuwi Launches 8" Compact MiniBook Convertible Win10 Laptop

The screen itself has a 1920 x 1080 touch screen display on a 360-degree hinge. So it is very versatile for presentation or for media consumption.

In terms of storage, it has a built in 128GB eMMC with an M.2 slot and has a TF card expansion option. Keep in mind that only the Intel Core m3 CPU version supports the speedier NVMe M.2 drives. The base-model Celeron only supports SATA M.2 drives.

Chuwi Launches 8" Compact MiniBook Convertible Win10 Laptop

The Core m3 also uses LPDDR3-1600 RAM, while the Celeron version uses LPDDR4 RAM. Otherwise, both have identical features. This includes a 26.6 Wh battery, a USB Type-C port for charging and data, a mini HDMI port, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The inclusion of a 2.0 MP front camera is also what sets it apart from other hand-held PCs.

How Much is the Chuwi MiniBook 8?

The Celeron N4100 version with 8GB of DDR4 and 128GB of eMMC starts at $429 USD. Meanwhile, the Intel Core m3-8100Y starts at $529 USD. These prices are of course the pre-order prices through IndieGogo. The product itself will start shipping in September

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!