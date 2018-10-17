Chuwi Launches the Hi9 Plus 2-in-1 Android Tablet PC

Affordable Surface Alternative

Tablet and laptop manufacturer Chuwi is finally bringing their Hi9 Plus 2-in-1 tablet to market on October 18. This is a 10.8″ tablet running Android 8.0 with a 2560 x 1600 280PPI IPS display. It seeks to be a more economical alternative to much pricier options, such as the Apple iPad Pro ($599) or Microsoft Surface Go ($529).

Inside, it packs a MTK6797X Helio X27 Deca Core CPU with a ARM Mali-T880 875MHz GPU. It also has built in 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. This is further expandable with TF card up to 128GB. The 7000mAh battery charges via a micro-USB slot and there is also a 3.5mm jack for headphones. The front and back have an 8.0 MP camera each, capable of video recording.

As for network connectivity, it has both 2.4G/5G 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi support with Bluetooth and 4G LTE (dual-SIM).

Since it is for productivity, it comes with an optional keyboard case, and optional pen as well. In fact, it already comes with Android Office so it is ready for productivity use out of the gate.

How Much is the Chuwi Hi9 Plus?

It is currently listed via Aliexpress for $285 USD. Although according to Chuwi, it will have a promotional $199 launch starting October 18. It will also be available on Amazon and GearBest.