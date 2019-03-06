Cinebench 20 Is Released – But It Has No GPU Test

Cinebench 20

Cinebench has undoubtedly been one of the most popular ‘go-to’ benchmarking tools for system reviewers for quite a significant amount of time now. We here at eTeknix regularly use it when testing systems and laptops with a primary focus on CPU performance.

For those of you unfamiliar with the benchmarking software, Cinebench essentially tests how quickly your CPU can process a highly complex image. This can test both single and multi-core performance giving you some nice, simple, comparative numbers at the end.

Benchmarking

While it isn’t primarily used for GPU testing, the current (or should I say prior) version did have an option via their ‘Cinema 4D’ tool. It seems, however, that in the latest release, there are no longer any GPU testing options.

Why Have They Removed It?

In the report via WCCFTech, the reasoning for it’s removal is more than a little unclear. If we were, however, going to do a bit of speculative concluding, however, it’s likely because very few people actually used the GPU benchmarking software on it.

It’s not, incidentally, a criticism of it. As you can see from our own reviews though, there are many other mediums which (arguably) give much better results. Well, at least in terms of comparative performance with a nice tidy figure.

In a nutshell, I think they removed it because it was clear so few people were actually using it. This is something of a pity really. If developer Maxon had decided to expand upon it, it might have proven to have been a popular new tool.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!