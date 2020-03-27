Cities: Skylines is Free to Play This Weekend on Steam

Cities Skyline is, without a doubt, one of the best town-building simulators out there. Releasing around 2 years after EA’s absolutely abysmal Sim City re-boot, it reminded us that management games like this could provide us with endless possibilities. As well as giving us a hell of a lot of fun in the process!

Well, if you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, now is the time to start! As part of their latest free weekend gaming promotion, Steam is offering users the chance to download and try out Cities Skylines!

Cities Skylines

We should note that this isn’t a permanently free gaming offer. Users will, however, be able to download and play the game as much as they like. Specifically, from now until Monday morning! If you were, therefore, looking for a means to kill several hours in your Coronavirus self-isolation, this is about as good as it gets! Cities Skylines is, put simply, an amazing game and well worth trying out!

The official game description reads as follows:

“Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.”

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

Presuming you already have the Steam app installed on your PC, a quick check in the search bar should point you to the store page where you can download your weekend-friendly copy. Alternatively, however, if you want to learn more about the game, you can check out the official Steam website via the link here!

Better still, if you love the game and want to own it permanently, you can get it with a hefty 80% discount! For £4.59, this is a bargain!

Remember, this is free all weekend. So get building and feel free to post us your creations!

What do you think? Are you going to be trying this free weekend out? In addition, what’s the best ‘free’ game you’ve encountered so far? – Let us know in the comments!