Civ VI Red Death Battle Royale Mode Now Available... But

So, just last month I got bitten by the Civilization bug. I’m well and truly hooked on the series, and have put in… too many late nights. I can’t say I’m in a rush for new content yet though. However, the developers have just released a battle royale mode called Red Death. However, there’s a serious issue with it… The god damn trailer is utter crap. I get the sense someone was giving instruction on what “that Borderlands game is like”, and what “cool” is on the back of a napkin and threw it to their team.

Red Death

So the game mode is basically like some half-arsed Rick and Morty sketch spin-off about apocalypse and mutants. OK then, not sure why given the game has a pretty robust history to pick from anyway. There’s something about radiation too, and the safe zone will shrink throughout the game. Basically you’re cookie-cutter battle royale mode.

Killing Time

You lose your spot in the game when your last Civ has been killed, rather than just your cities or bases. Plus, they’ve amped up things like health regen rates, and the oceans are now toxic. So you have some handicaps and some perks to keep the gameplay a bit more focused. Did I mention I thought the trailer was crap yet?

Where to Play?

The mode is available as part of the September 2019 update right now on PC. Admittedly, I think they’ve gone a bit off the rails with the idea here, but honestly, I suspect it’ll be one of the more fun battle royale modes out there for a while. What do you think, yay or nay?