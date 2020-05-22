Well, all good things have to come to an end and if you didn’t claim your free copy of GTA V from the Epic Games Store, we’re afraid it’s too late for you now. There is, however, a pretty nice silver lining to that dark cloud.

As part of their latest free game giveaway, you can now claim a copy of the (highly-excellent) Civilization VI. Yep, free to own and keep forever just as long as you claim yours within the next 6 days!

Civilization VI Goes Free on the Epic Games Store

Admittedly, following up from GTA V, this itself is a pretty amazing giveaway, and to claim your copy, all you need to do is check out the storefront page via the EGS app or by visiting their official website in the link here!

This announcement does, however, add to something far more interesting. Namely, that with CIV VI confirmed as the next (well, current) free game, it entirely corroborates a leak we saw earlier this month which indicated what the next three free games would be on the Epic Games Store platform!

What’s Coming

With this announcement seemingly all but confirming that leaked information, if you are curious as to what’s on the horizon (particularly since the Epic Games Store is still listing it’s next title as a ‘mystery’) then this seems like a very solid indicator:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – May 28th

Ark Survival Evolved – June 4th

As we said before though, we’re already in a pretty hot streak with the EGS and their free game giveaways and, if this continues, we could have one of the best months yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!