Classic Collection Out Now For Fallout 76 PC Owners

Despite Fallout 76 only having been released for a little under two months, it’s already well documented that in terms of sales and reception, the game has been a bomb. At the last indication, reports suggested that total sales for the game (across all platforms) were lower than 1.5 million units. Additionally, there was very little to suggest that there was something on the way to help reverse the fortunes of the latest addition to the franchise.

I do, therefore, find myself in a rather bizarre situation that despite being an exceptionally critical (and unforgiving) person, I rather like Fallout 76.

Regardless of your opinion, there is at least some good news for owners of the game. Well, some of you at least. Last month Bethesda teased that as a peace offering, the company would offer owners of the PC version a free copy of the Fallout Classic Collection. Well, following an update to the Bethesda client, you can now claim your copy.

How Can I Claim It?

Well, thanks to the Bethesda launcher, you don’t need to ‘claim’ anything. If you have Fallout 76 in your library, then the Fallout Classic Collection should already be in there. Yes, you can take a nice trip back to the classic Wasteland right now. If you haven’t played these games, then you really should give them a try. They’re certainly a little more RPG heavy than the more recent additions to the franchise, but there’s plenty to do and if you already have Fallout 76, at least the price is right!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!

