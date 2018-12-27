Cliff Bleszinski Leaves Gaming Development for Musical Theater

Bleszinski on Broadway

Legendary game producer Cliff “CliffyB” Bleszinski seemingly announced his departure from the “Toxic AF” world of gaming development last month. CliffyB’s resume includes classic games such as Jazz Jackrabbit, Unreal Tournament, and the Gears of War series.

Whether he is leaving gaming development permanently behind is anybody’s guess. However, his latest career venture is indeed much different and totally surprising.

Tweeting out on December 22nd about a career change, CliffyB teased that this is a “dream gig” of his since he was a kid. Furthermore, this is a career that is not gaming related at all.

Possible new career related news coming soon. Not game related at all. Cross your fingers for me – this could be a dream gig I've had since a kid. 🙂 — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) December 22, 2018

As it turns out, he will be putting his efforts into producing for Broadway. While he is not exactly going to be taking to the stage himself, he will be joining the production team of Hadestown.

What is Hadestown?

Hadestown, the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. It is developed with director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – as it invites audiences on an epic journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The musical will begin previews on Broadway starting Friday, March 22, 2019 ahead of a Wednesday, April 17 official opening night.