Cliff Bleszinski Leaves Gaming Development for Musical Theater

/ 8 hours ago

Cliff Bleszinski Leaves Gaming Development for Musical Theater

Bleszinski on Broadway

Legendary game producer Cliff “CliffyB” Bleszinski seemingly announced his departure from the “Toxic AF” world of gaming development last month. CliffyB’s resume includes classic games such as Jazz Jackrabbit, Unreal Tournament, and the Gears of War series.

Whether he is leaving gaming development permanently behind is anybody’s guess. However, his latest career venture is indeed much different and totally surprising.

Cliff Bleszinski Leaves Gaming Development for Musical Theater

Tweeting out on December 22nd about a career change, CliffyB teased that this is a “dream gig” of his since he was a kid. Furthermore, this is a career that is not gaming related at all.

As it turns out, he will be putting his efforts into producing for Broadway. While he is not exactly going to be taking to the stage himself, he will be joining the production team of Hadestown.

What is Hadestown?

Cliff Bleszinski Leaves Gaming Development for Musical Theater

Hadestown, the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. It is developed with director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – as it invites audiences on an epic journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The musical will begin previews on Broadway starting Friday, March 22, 2019 ahead of a Wednesday, April 17 official opening night.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results