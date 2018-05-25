Co-Op Monster Hunting RPG Dauntless Enters Open Beta

Dauntless finally enters Open Beta.

I’ve watched Dauntless progressing through its Closed Beta phase with great interest. While it’s not the most complex RPG out there, it does borrow from other successful titles such as Monster Hunter: Wolrd, and it seems to provide a decent balance between fun combat mechanics, decent graphics, and a promising storyline. Basically, players (or Slayers) are thrown into a shattered world and tasked with hunting down the creatures that caused its destruction, namely Behemoths. There are many different Behemoths available, and it seems that each type behaves differently. As for the graphics, it reminds me a bit of Wildstar, which is definitely not a bad thing.

An evolving experience.

Phoenix Labs is committed to expanding the world of Dauntless for years to come. This means that we can look forward to new explorable areas, weapons, monsters, and quests after the official launch. Jesse Houston had a few words to say about the Open Beta phase, which kicked off a little while ago.

“Open Beta is an exciting next step for us, but it is just the beginning of what we have planned for Dauntless. For the past four years, we’ve been dedicated to creating the next, great online game for players to share together, and Open Beta is the next huge step in fulfilling our promise. We will be continually adding content and updates to Dauntless and incorporating feedback from our passionate community. We are committed to providing more and more reasons for players to come back to Dauntless for years to come.”

You can go ahead and download Dauntless right now if you want to try it out. However, you can expect some login queues, as the game’s login servers are packed at the time of writing.