COD MW Player Dies FOUR Times in Play of the Match! – Video

I must admit that I’m a huge fan of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. I would, however, also admit that while generally do alright at the game, I’ve had more than a few rounds I’d rather forget. Thankfully though, most of those haven’t been captured in a video.

Following a post on Reddit, however, user ‘CrossFingers’ might be the unluckiest guy in the world. Why? Well, in the ‘play of the match’ highlight, his death happened to feature in it FOUR SEPERATE times!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Video Shows Worlds Unluckiest Player

So, how could this possibly happen? Well, if I tell you that this occurred on the ‘Shipment’ map, those of you familiar with the game have probably already given a little ‘ah!’.

Yes, this is the smallest map in the game and, in 6 vs 6, is one of the most merciless modes around. As such, when a POTM highlight is chosen, you can usually expect to see some carnage.

What you don’t usually get to see, however, is the same player being killed four times within it. Still don’t believe it’s possible? – Then check out the video below!

What Do We Think?

Well, for starters, this proves one of the biggest reasons why I personally avoid ‘Shipment’ like the plague. Well, that and Picadilly, Rust, and that new Supermarket map. Yeah, my friends and I are more than a little picky about what we play.

This video will, however, act as a reminder to me. No matter how bad I think I’m doing, I don’t think I’ll ever get as unlucky as this guy!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!