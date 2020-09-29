COD: MW S6 Launches Today with YET ANOTHER Huge Download

UPDATE – The patch is available now and I’m downloading it as we speak. I’ll update you with what my new total (PC) file size is when completed!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 5 officially comes to an end tonight with the launch of Season 6. So if you haven’t got to rank 155 yet, you’re now almost certainly out of time! In something that has become a moderately terrifying fact, however, the game’s file size has started to become more and more increasingly huge. In fact, as it sits on my PC right now, COD: MW is currently eating up 202GB.

Well, if you were hoping that the launch of Season 6 would see some optimizations to try and bring that down, it seems almost certain that you’re set to be disappointed. If anything, it looks like the installation size is going to get even bigger!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare – Season 6

Following a report via PCGamesN, both Activision and Infinity Ward have announced details surrounding the update and while, in terms of content, the addition of a ‘subway’ system to Warzone has been confirmed, they have also revealed the downloaded sizes we can expect!

This does, of course, vary depending on your platform. And again, PC users seem to be getting the short end of the stick. The following, however, is what you can likely expect when the update releases later today:

PC – COD: MW & Warzone – 57GB download

PC – Warzone only – 25.5GB

Xbox One – 22.66GB

PS4 – 19.3GB

What Do We Think?

For the sake of clarify, we should note that the download size isn’t indicative of the volume in which your installation size is going to be increased. A lot of existing files are, after all, going to be overwritten here. Put simply though, when all is said and done, the file size is almost guaranteed to increase and given that PC users do not have the console luxury of picking and choosing which aspects of the game are installed, we’ll undoubtedly be starting a 220GB size size (if you have both MW and Warzone installed) squarely in the face!

So… yay for new content, but boo to this ridiculously huge file size!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!