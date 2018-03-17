CoD WW2 Adds Fan Favourite Map For Free!

CoD WW2 adds a fan-favorite map to the game for free!

When it comes to multiplayer games, Call of Duty almost certainly could claim to possess some of the most memorable maps. It is, after all, hard to get a little affectionate for them when you play them 3-4 times a night. It seems, however, that one of the biggest fan favorites has arrived in the new CoD WW2 game.

Yes, Shipment has returned to Call of Duty and is available to play in the latest game for free!

Shipment

Those who have played prior CoD games will undoubtedly be familiar with the shipment map. For those unaware or perhaps a little hazy on the details, the map is a small square design containing shipping containers. The map is so small that practically every round begins with each opposing team randomly hurling grenades to the opposite side. Often with very positive results.

The map was a favorite amongst fans as it offered very close quarters combat while also allowing a significant degree of cover. Despite the lack of size as well, the map was exceptionally designed to allow for a genuine tactical play. It is therefore great to see this classic map return to the series and best still, it’s free!

Where can I get it?

In a report via PCGamesN, the map was available to play for Season Pass holders last week, but it has now been made fully available, and free, for both PC and console players. Therefore, you should be able to literally turn it on now and within a few minutes be ready to give this fantastic map a try. I should, of course, add the caveat that I think it’s fantastic. It was amongst the community somewhat of a marmite map, you either love shipment or you hate it. Which will it be for you?

What do you think? Pleased the classic map has returned? – Let us know in the comments!

