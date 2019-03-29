Codemaster Announce F1 2019 Release Date

If you are a fan of racing games, and specifically those that adhere more to the simulation side of things, then the F1 series from Codemasters has often provided one of the best solutions for both PC and console owners.

Admittedly, it is about the only regular release from Codemasters who do seem to be something of a studio (or at least name) in decline.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, if you have been looking forward to the next game in the series, the good news is that the release date has been announced!

Strap yourself in as it might be sooner than you think!

Release Trailer

As part of the announcement, Codemasters has also released a brand new video trailer for F1 2019 and, as prior indications have suggested, it’s looking more than a little pretty.

Then again, for fans of the franchise, that is hardly surprising. The F1 series has often provided a decent level of eye candy

When Is It Out?

Releasing for the Xbox One, PC and PS4, F1 2019 will release on June 28th.

Those amongst you who have purchased these games in the past may have noticed that this is quite a lot earlier than usual. Given that this specific itteration has been in development for 2 years, however, this might be something to seriously attract fans both new and old!

What do you think? Are you a fan of this franchise? Looking forward to the release? – Let us know in the comments!