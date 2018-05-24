Codemasters Releases First F1 2018 Gameplay Footage

Sauber Driver Reveals F1 2018 Gameplay Footage

Codemasters confirmed that F1 2018 is coming soon around summer time. Now they have released the latest gameplay footage teasing fans with what to expect. Naturally, this is still a work in progress and some visuals will still be tweaked prior to launch. However, it gives a decent overview of what is in store. The footage features a lap with Monégasque Sauber driver Charles Leclerc, who was filmed playing the new game in Baku, Azerbaijan recently. He just happens to also be a keen gamer, and his home track is the iconic Circuit de Monaco, so he is perfect for the role.

“I love playing the F1 game! As soon as I get out of the car, I miss racing. So, when I am back home, I play for fun. This is the closest I can get to driving a Formula 1 car outside of the track, so it is always very enjoyable to play.” says Leclerc.

According to Stuart Campbell, art director of F1 2018, the visual uplifts for the game includes revised lighting and atmospherics systems. That includes an improvement on sky and clouds. These systems work hand-in-hand and affect all aspects of the game rendering, making it more believable than ever before. “Our new cloud tech more accurately represents the real world with improved cloud formations and response to light through the various weather scenarios that are a huge part of F1” says Campbell.

“Even on a clear day, the sky looks interesting with high level cloud detail and jet trails, while the new atmospherics system gives a true sense of depth in the scene and connects the sky and terrain in a more cohesive manner, making for some stunning vistas.” he adds.

For more information, check out the Codemasters official F1 2018 blog.

When is the F1 2018 Release Date?

F1 2018 will release onto PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC (DVD and via Steam) worldwide on Friday 24th August 2018.