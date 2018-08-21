Colorful Adds RTX 20-Series Video Cards to Advanced Lineup

Next-Generation Colorful AD Gaming

Shenzen-based Colorful is announcing their next-generation iGAME video card lineup equipped with NVIDIA Turing GPUs. These include the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080, now under their Advanced banner with a triple fan cooler and RGB LEDs.

What is New With NVIDIA Turing?

The NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture introduces the revolutionary NVIDIA RTX platform. This means that these GPUs are capable of real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. Ultimately, elevating gameplay experience unlike any GeForce cards before.



What Features Does Colorful’s RTX 20-Series Card Have?

Colorful is initially introducing the iGAME GeForce RTX 2080 Advanced OC and iGAME RTX 2080 Ti Advanced OC.

The iGAME RTX 2080 Advanced OC uses an 8+2 phase digital VRM, while the RTX 2080 Ti has a 13+3 phase digital design. Both have a Silver Sharp custom triple-fan cooler that has a vacuum copper plate. Unlike a typical solid copper block contact surface, this copper plate is filled with cooling liquid so it has better thermal management capabilities. Lastly, this copper plate links to a five heatpipe aluminium radiator array.



As for the aesthetics, the RGB LEDs on the side are adjustable via the iGame ZoneII software. This is available for download from Colorful’s official website.

How Much is the iGAME RTX 2080/RTX 2080 Ti Advanced?

Colorful did not reveal official pricing yet. However, expect it to cost from £799 for the RTX 2080, and £1100 for the RTX 2080 Ti.