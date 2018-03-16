Colorful Announces the SL300 Spring Limited Edition SSD

A Limited Edition Pink SSD from Colorful

Graphics card manufacturer Colorful is taking a break from their usual product launch and is introducing a new storage product. The Colorful SL300 Spring LE SSD is part of their season series and comes in a pink frosted aluminium alloy shell. You can definitely say that it is unique and that there is no other SSD out there that looks like it.

What Features Can I Expect from the SL300 SSD?

Just like the regular Colorful SL300, the new Spring LE version uses 3D TLC NAND technology. It is capable of 500MB/s read speeds and 400MB/s write speeds over the SATA interface. This drive uses a Silicon Motion SMI SM2258XT controller. In terms of capacity, only a 160GB version is available in the Pink Spring series.

These SSDs feature a non-standard capacity due to newer 3D NAND flash specification which is the result of new developments in 3D NAND technology. This allows for the creation of a large volume single BGA NAND flash chips. In the COLORFUL SL300, the 160G drive uses a 4-die wafer array.

How Much is the Colorful SL300 Spring LE SSD?

COLORFUL offers a 3-year warranty for the SL300 Spring LE SSD. As the name suggests, these will not be available indefinitely. However, they don’t cost much since the MSRP is ~$59 USD.

