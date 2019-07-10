Colorful Announces Two New Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ Models

At the moment, we are right in the middle of what is perhaps the most competitive PC hardware market in recent memory. AMD has fired some pretty significant shots at Intel with the release of their Ryzen 3000 processors and, in addition, their RX 5700 XT graphics card is also giving Nvidia more than a run for its money.

While Intel doesn’t have much of a response planned until their Comet-Lake processors arrive next year, Nvidia was very quick to get in on the action with the release of their ‘Super’ graphics cards. While we have already seen various models launch, in a report via WCCFTech, Colorful has just confirmed that two further 2070 ‘Super’ models are on the way!

Colorful Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ Models

Announcing two new models, these are designs that are clearly being aimed at the more ‘enthusiast’ level of PC owners. The new releases include:

iGame RTX 2070 SUPER VULCAN X OC – Peak clock speed of 1905 MHz

iGame RTX 2070 SUPER ADVANCED OC – Boost clock of up to 1815 MHz

The Vulcan is of particular interest. Not only does it include a hybrid cooling option, but also a highly detailed LED display. One which gives you real-time information of what’s going down in graphics card town.

Overclocking Potential

While the Vulcan X has clearly been designed with high-end overclocking in mind, the Advanced OC offers a far more traditional triple fan system. Coming with ‘Smart Thermal Performance’ the fans are designed to operate at a near silent speed whenever possible.

At the time of writing, only the Vulcan X OC has gone live on the Colorful website. You can, however, check the link here for more information.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the designs? – Let us know in the comments!