Colorful iGame 2080 Ti Kudan GPU Carries Insane Price Tag

Colorful iGame 2080 Ti

Last month, the graphics card manufacturer Colorful revealed that their ‘flagship’ 2080 Ti ‘Kudan’ graphics card was on the way.

While promising extreme levels of performance, you couldn’t help but notice that this was, aesthetically, a pretty impressive looking GPU. Carrying a heavy ‘steam punk’ inspired-like design, it garnered a lot of (rightly-deserved) attention.

High Performance

One of the most impressive features was the fact that this graphics card was professing to be exceptionally exclusive, but also one of the most powerful 2080 Ti’s to be made available on the market.

To put this (and the overclocking) into context, the design comes with a 240mm independant cooler! – Now there’s something you don’t see every day!

A Fly In The Ointment!

While this all sounds exceptionally impressive, in a report via WCCFTech, we do have a pretty huge damp towel to throw over it.

Firstly, there will only be around 1,000 of these graphics cards released. Well, at least on general sale to the public.

More so, however, the graphics card will have a price tag of around $3,000! This would make it (outside the realms of Titans/developer-end cards) about the most single expensive graphics card on the market by a pretty huge margin.

Yes, you get a lot of good stuff with it and arguably one of the best and most unique designs out there. For $3,000 though? I think I’d just buy a standard one and keep the change!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!