Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ultra Video Card Launched

More Triple-Fan Turing from Colorful

Shenzen-based Colorful is launching their new iGame GTX 1660 Ultra 6G video card. This is based on the second 12nm Turing with 22 SMs and 1408 CUDA cores. Which actually does not sound like a significant cut from the NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti’s 24 Sms and 1536 CUDA cores.

The GTX 1660 GPU cuts down the memory clock rate down to 8,000MHz, from the GTX 1660 Ti’s 12,000MHz. Which actually matches the Pascal-based GTX 1060. Despite having the same memory bandwidth, the new architecture and larger L1 cache (1408 vs 480 KB) should also help with performance.

Although it is more efficient and runs cooler than newer GTX and RTX graphics cards, Colorful still opts to use a triple fan cooler on it. The upside is that the fans do not need to ramp up too fast. Thus it is ultimately quieter than most video cards.

The iGame GTX 1660 also comes with a matching backplate and LED accent along the side. Powered by a single 8-pin PCIe connector and also has the single-click OC button in the rear. A DVI-D connector, HDMI and DisplayPort connector can also be found at the back.

How Much is the iGame GTX 1660 Ultra?

The iGame GTX 1660 Ultra has an MSRP of $219 USD.