Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card Review

Colorful iGame

While Colorful may not have the big name reputation here in Europe or even in the US, they’re still a big player in the dGPU market. With a significant presence in Eastern markets, they deliver some very competitive graphics cards, and even more competitive prices. For gamers on a tighter budget, the GTX 1080 Ti likely isn’t on your shopping list. However, at under £150, the GTX 1050 Ti is a competitive solution for affordable PC gaming. The 1050 Ti has proven a big hit with many PC gamers who play at 1080p (or lower), in the eSports market, and for games like LoL, Fortnite, PUBG, Minecraft, etc.

Features

Chipset

GPU NVIDIA GeForce: GTX1050Ti

Manufacturing Process: 14 nm

CUDA Cores: 768

Default/Boost Clock 1290/1392MHz

Turbo/Boost Clock 1379/1493MHz

Memory Clock 7000MHZ

Memory Config 4GB GDDR5 / 128 Bit

Type 2x Fan (9cm)

Heatpipe size & Q’ty 2xφ6 (Al)

Fan Power Connector 4-pin, PWM

Specifications

What Colorful Had to Say

“Everyone deserves great gaming. That s why we created the fast, powerful GeForce GTX 1050. Now, you can turn your PC into a true gaming rig, powered by NVIDIA Pascal the most advanced GPU architecture ever created. It’s loaded with innovative NVIDIA Game Ready technologies that let every gamer experience the latest titles in their full glory. GameReady.” – Colorful

What’s in the Box

Obviously, the graphics card is in the box. However, you’ll also find a nice colour manual, driver CD that you should never use (download your drivers!), and a handy Molex to 6-pin for those lacking the required connectors. Right, that’s the basics, so let’s take a closer look!