Colorful Introduces 2TB SATA 2.5″ SL500 Solid State Drive

Larger Capacity Option

Colorful is preparing the launch of their new SL500 2TB SSD ahead of CES 2019. This new Colorful SL500 drive uses the same standard 2.5-inch form factor and is a SATA device as previous SL500 units. However, now users have the option of up to 2TB, up from 960GB from earlier in the year.

The 2.5″ form factor makes it compatible with a wide range of systems, and its 7mm thickness makes it compatible with Ultrabooks.

Inside, the SL500 series uses 64-bit 3D TLC NAND with a Silicon Motion SMI SM2258XT controller. This controller is 4-channel configurable and does not come with a DRAM unlike the non-XT variant.

How Well Does it Perform?

Since it is the largest capacity, expect it to perform at the highest SM2258XT speeds. This is up to 540MB/s sequential read and up to 450MB/s sequential write speeds, and 40K IOPS read with 70K IOPS write.

See the table below to see how well this speed fares with the rest of the Colorful SL500 SSD series: