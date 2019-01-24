Colorful Launches iGame Series GeForce RTX 2060 Video Cards

Two Video Card Options from Colorful

Shenzen based Colorful is announcing the launch of their iGame series GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards. This lineup is starting out with two models to choose from: the iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Vulcan X OC and the RTX 2060 Ultra OC.

Both feature significant upgrades from the dual-fan cooled reference version, sporting triple fans and much larger heatsink. The iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Ultra OC even features the new saw sickle fan design. This provides 115% more static pressure for more efficient cooling. Furthermore, the cooling system also has fan-stop technology. So users will not hear any fan noise at all when the GPU temperature is below 55 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, the iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Vulcan X OC is the higher end of the two. It also features the new sickle fan design with fan stop technology. However, it has a five heatpipe heatsink, an integrated backplate and has RGB LED lighting.

How Much are These RTX 2060 Graphics Cards?

Colorful did not reveal any pricing information at this time. For more information about the iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Ultra OC, please see official product page here: https://en.colorful.cn/contents/426/873.html

As for the iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Vulcan X OC, please see the official product page here: https://en.colorful.cn/contents/426/890.html