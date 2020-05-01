COLORFUL Launches iGame Z490 Motherboards!

Colorful Technology Company Limited, professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage is proud to announce its latest line-up of Intel motherboards featuring the Intel Z490 chipset – the iGame Z490 VULCAN X V20 and CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 motherboards.

Designed to support the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors, these motherboards feature the latest cutting-edge technologies to create the ultimate desktop PC for high-performance gaming and content creation.

For faster networking, the latest COLORFUL Z490 series motherboards come equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and 2.5 Gigabit LAN. The motherboards also sport new looks with futuristic styling with immersive RGB lighting. It also features advanced thermal technologies to keep the system running smooth and stable.

COLORFUL iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20

The iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20 packs serious firepower to knockout triple-A games and demanding content creation workloads with a combination of the latest technologies and cutting-edge thermal cooling. The iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20 supports up to a 10-core 10th generation Intel Core processor and its 12+2 power phase design offers superb CPU overclocking for advanced users. Furthermore, it sports futuristic CyberPunk styling with immersive RGB lighting in multiple lighting zones.

The motherboard has dual Turbo M.2 slots with Intel Optane Technology support for the latest and fastest NVMe drives. For lag-free gaming, the iGame Z490 Vulcan X V20 comes with an Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. The iGame Z490 Vulcan X is the perfect choice for power users that wants to harness the full power of the 10th generation Intel Core processors.

14-phase I.P.P iGame Pure Power: 12+2 Power Phase design with 8+4-pin ATX power connectors to deliver superb overclocking stability to the 10th generation Intel Core processor.

Silver Shark 2.0 Cooling Armor: Made using advanced Aluminium extrusion, the heatsink armor has an improved air fin design that increases contact area delivering improved heat dissipation.

iGame Vacuum Heating Tube: COLORFUL’s advanced VRM MOSFET heatsink with improved heat transfer efficiency that effectively reduces power supply temperature in CPU overclocking.

COLORFUL Advanced BIOS: Update BIOS without CPU and memory. The BIOS has a Simple Mode offering average users a user-friendly BIOS interface and an Advanced Mode offering full functionality that meets the needs of advanced users.

Intel Networking: Latest Intel I225-V 2.5Gigabit LAN controller and Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 wireless network card to deliver ultra-fast networking for gaming and content creation

CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V2

The CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 is the ultimate gaming motherboard sporting all the essential features for building a high-performance gaming PC. The motherboard supports up to a 10-core 10th generation Intel Core processor and comes with a 10-power phase design. The motherboard features the new iGame Dynamik Light software that controls addressable RGB lighting and synchronize with other supported ARGB devices. The CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 delivers immersive gaming audio with its Realtek HD audio chip with Hi-Fi Audio Chip Guard and Nichicon Audio Capacitor to deliver pure high-definition audio.

iGame Dynamik Light Software: Controls supported ARGB lighting connected on the three 5V 3-Pin ARGB and two 12V 4-Pin RGB connectors of the motherboard. Software offers full customization and synchronization with other supported ARGB devices.

Hi-Fi Audio and Audio Golden Line: Realtek Audio Chip with Hi-Fi Audio Chip Guard to eliminate interference and deliver pure high-definition sound while Audio Golden Line effectively reduce high frequency noise.

Nichicon Audio Capacitor: Premium-grade capacitors that delivers high quality sound.

For more information on these new releases, you can check out the official COLORFUL website via the link here!