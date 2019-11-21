Colorful Launches its X570 Micro ATX Ryzen 3000 Motherboard

There has definitely been a growing trend in recent years for the ‘micro’ PC system and, as such, motherboard manufacturers have had to respond by ensuring the market has a solid (and much better) range to choose from. Well, if you’re planning your next system to be based on one of the excellent AMD Ryzen processors, then Colorful might have the answer for you!

Colorful X570 Gaming Pro Micro-ATX Motherboard

Despite its small stature, the Colorful X570 Gaming Pro comes with a lot of great features that you’d want to see. In terms of the basics, this includes 4 RAM slots, 6 SATA ports, 2 x M.2 slots and, dare we say, an aesthetic that is pretty pleasing on the eye.

All in all, for a micro-ATX motherboard, this packs a decent level of features!

Features and Specification

Supports AMD AM4 socket Ryzen™ 2000 and 3000 series Processors

Supports Dual Channel DDR4 memory when using Ryzen 2000 series processor, supports 2933/2800/2666/ 2400/2133MHZ memory when using Ryzen 3000 series processor, supports 4000+(OC)/3800(OC)/3600(OC)/3200/3000/2933/2800/2666/2400/2133MHZ memory Warm Tip: Memory Overclocking also depends on the performance of the CPU and the memory itself

6 x SATA3.0 ports

2*M.2 slots *Supports MSATA and PCI-e Gen4 x4 SSD

RTL8111H 1000M LAN chipset

Onboard 8-channel audio chipset

DP+HDMI ports

24PIN 12V RGB LED headers ◆23PIN 5V RGB LED headers

2USB3.1 GEN2(TYPE-A) ,6USB3.1 GEN1(5TYPE-A,1TYPE-C) & 6*USB2.0 ports(include headers)

Supports PCI Express4.0 standard and 2-Way AMD CrossFire™ technology

When Are They Out?

With the Colorful X570 Gaming Pro officially released (and not to be confused with the full-size alternative which shares a practically identical name) you can expect to see this hit retails shelves in the coming weeks.

As for price, while Colorful hasn’t confirmed any price as of yet, we can likely expect something in the region of £170-£200. Yes, sadly micro-ATX X570 motherboard don’t come cheap! Well, not that standard ones are particularly inexpensive either!

For more information, you can check out the official product page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!