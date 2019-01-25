Colorful Offers Cooler-Free Barebones RTX 2080 Ti Video Card

Just the Bare Necessities

Shenzen-based Colorful has an odd new option for those who want a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. They have a new model which does not come with any cooler on top or a backplate behind. It is simply just a working video card with an IO bracket pre-installed.

The graphics card appears to be the same model as the iGame RTX 2080 Ti Advanced. That means it has a base frequency of 1350MHz and boosts up to 1545MHz, which are the reference numbers. Otherwise, the video card has the standard 2x HDMI, 2x DP and 1x USB-C display output. It even has the NVLink and dual 8-pin PCIe connector intact.

What is the Point of This Model?

There are some obvious advantages beyond a lower price point. For one, users who are going to be installing water blocks anyway would find a bare video card ideal. This saves them time from disassembly, and it also saves money.

Less moving parts means less work on Colorful’s part as well. Plus, cost savings on thermal compound, and other extra cooling components.

Since it is from Colorful, this is strictly available within China. Although, I’m sure it would be a welcome option if any other NVIDIA partner decides to start offering bare cards in the EU or North America.