Colorful Officially Announces the ProMaster H1

Colorful is a manufacturer most associated with its graphics card and motherboard designs. Did you know though that they also produce pre-built systems? Well, if you didn’t, then their latest should almost certainly grab your attention.

In announcing the upcoming release of their ProMaster H1 series, Colorful is officially adding a new (and impressive) system to its pre-built PC roster.

What Does Colorful Have to Say?

“Colorful Technology Company Limited, professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards and high-performance storage solutions is thrilled to introduce a new line-up of pre-built PCs to empower creators, artists, and multimedia professionals. With the introduction of the new ProMaster line from COLORFUL. The ProMaster H1 PC is designed to bring creators and professionals a ready-made solution. So they can focus on what matters: to start creating. Based on NVIDIA RTX Studio, COLORFUL ProMaster H1 features the latest GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs from NVIDIA. Bolstered by COLORFUL engineering for maximum performance and dependability. And features an 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i7 9700F processor. Easily multitask and handle large files with memory options up to 64GB DDR4 memory and storage combos of up to 1TB NVMe SSDs an a 2TB HDD. The premium built body features soft, dampening fabric on the side panels for a premium look. The ProMaster also comes with Intel Optane technology. For a more responsive feel and comes with D5 Fusion software out of the box.”

Specifications

With three different system variants on offer, you have a solid selection as to which best suits you. So, what kind of technology are they packing? Well, you can check them out in the image below!

In regards to their cost, with this level of performance, they’re clearly not inexpensive. They are, however, perhaps not as much as you might have initially thought.

The prices of the system variants are as follows:

Advanced – $1,899

Prime – $2,449

Ultra – $2,749

While no exact release date has yet been confirmed, we have to admit that we’re more than a little intrigued by the design and specifications. For more information about the ProMaster H1 and other Colorful products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the design and specifications? Are you a fan of pre-built systems? In addition, did you know that Colorful make pre-built systems? – Let us know in the comments!