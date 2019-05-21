Colorful Packs Core i9 and RTX 2080 Inside All-in-One Gaming PC

Introducing the Colorful iGame G-One Gaming PC

Videocard and motherboard manufacturer Colorful is announcing their new iGame G-One gaming PC. Unlike other solutions however, this is an all-in-one unit contained inside the monitor. So the result is an elegant and sleep gaming system that does not take up much space.

Normally, that means that this is a bulky system or that it is using low-power components. However, the opposite is true. The Colorful iGame G-One is not only relatively slim, it also packs high-end parts.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside the iGame G-One?

Inside, users can find an Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. These have a specially designed active cooling system so that performance does not throttle. The heat exhausts at the top while cool air is drawn in from the bottom.

The monitor itself is has a 2560 x 1440 144Hz refresh rate IPS panel. It features a 95% DCI-P3 raing and 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage. Colorful even uses ESS SABRE9018C2M SABRE32 reference DAC for high-end audio.

How Much is the iGame G-One All-in-one Gaming PC?

Don’t expect it to come cheap. According to Guru3D, the MSRP is around $3,000 USD. Which is understandably higher than building the components yourself on a regular tower PC.

For more information, visit their official website.

