COLORFUL RTX 3090 KUDAN Limited Edition Released – It’s VERY Expensive

Colorful has just launched the limited-edition variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card – the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN. It’s already hard to find a graphics card in stock, but the ultra-rare COLORFUL will only have a thousand units produced… yikes!

Of course, it’s Colorful’s most advanced and premium card to date. They’re promising excellent cooling for extreme performance, but well… duh.

The KUDAN’s hybrid cooling thermal design uses both air cooling and liquid cooling, enabling the KUDAN to push for some big overclocking while balancing cooling and acoustics. There’s also a One-Key OC system, delivering extreme performance in a switch of a button, pushing boost clocks to 1860 MHz.

With a CNC machined aluminium shroud and backplate, the card is absolutely stunning to look at. You get those iconic Golden Gears that we’ve seen on previous Colorful products over the years, and it’ll no doubt pair up beautifully with their flagship KUDAN motherboards. The KUDAN also features an LCD display and vibrant RGB lighting elements on the graphics card and radiator.

What Colorful Had to Say

“Crafted to be COLORFUL’s masterpiece, the limited-edition iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a combination of advanced processing and intricate designs. To create the intricate patterns on the aluminium alloy components, COLORFUL used precision CNC technology with controlled accuracy within 0.3 mm. The KUDAN is packed with a plethora of gaming-oriented features and premium components including a fully customizable 60Hz display panel that can be used for real-time monitoring. The display can be flipped 90° allowing it to be visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation. The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has customizable RGB lighting on the shroud’s visible side and backplate. The radiator’s RGB lighting is powered by Modern Light Technology with a mirror-like surface that gives a sophisticated infinity lighting effect.” – Colorful

Hybrid Cooling Thermal Design

The RTX 3090 KUDAN’s air cooling system features a triple-fan heatsink with six 6 mm high-performance heat pipes. It uses COLORFUL’s newly developed “Storm Chaser” 90 mm fans with fixed-rotating fan blades. The heatsink features the iGame Vacuum Copper Plate Technology – a signature of the Advanced Series graphics cards. The air-cooling system delivers efficient heat dissipation on its own.

The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has a liquid cooling system with a nine-stage water block and a high-performance 240 mm radiator. The water block and integrated heat sink use the Breathe-Gill Technology used in the Neptune Series graphics cards. It features a much denser water lane structure and a stronger cooling performance.

Just like its predecessors, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN uses quick-release fittings for easy mounting and dismounting of the radiator-pump unit. The RTX 3090 KUDAN uses Swiss-made high-quality fittings designed by Stäubli which can be rotated 360° for easy installation and troubleshooting.

Limited Edition Collector’s Item

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN is a limited-edition graphics card with only 1000 units produced. The KUDAN comes bundled with exclusive KUDAN accessories including a KUDAN screwdriver, KUDAN keycaps, and a KUDAN graphics card holder. The limited-edition RTX 3090 KUDAN is packed in a luxurious and durable suitcase.

Pricing and Availability

The limited-edition COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4999. Available in limited quantities of only 1000 units. No that’s not a joke, they really did say $4999… good lord, they’re kidding right?