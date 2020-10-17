Colorful to Launch 3080 iGame Ultra Limited White Edition

We freely admit and acknowledge right at the beginning of this article that the immediate response likely to be made by many people ready this will be to point out the fact that, regardless of the brand or manufacturer, finding one of Nvidia’s new graphics cards available to purchase for a reasonable price is, at least at the time of writing, rarer than hen’s teeth.

Putting that to one side, however, more models surely can’t hurt things and, coming in a report via Videocardz, it seems that Colorful is set to release a new graphics card on the market with a seemingly limited run (yes, yes, we know they’re already limited!) of a new 3080 iGame Ultra White Edition GPU.

Colorful 3080 iGame Ultra Limited White Edition

In terms of details surrounding this graphics card, being based on their black RTX 3080 iGame Ultra release, it isn’t believed that this new ‘White Edition’ will feature anything different in terms of clock speeds or specifications. It is simply an alternative design to give the market a bit of eye-candy.

In something that may also potentially rub a little salt into some wounds for those of you desperate for a 3080 of any description, however, it’s also entirely possible (if not probable) that Colorful will only release this graphics card within the Asian market.

What Do We Think?

In terms of aesthetics, it’s certainly a decent enough looking graphics card from what I think we could diplomatically agree, hasn’t been an overly impressive aspect of the various 3080 designs released so far. All going well though, this will come to western shores and, by proxy, perhaps alleviate the shortages. Just don’t get too excited about that though, as there is just something about this that makes us have our doubts.

For more information, you can check out the official Colorful website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!