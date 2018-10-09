Colorful Unveils the iGame Z390 Vulcan X Motherboard

New Z390 Chipset Motherboard from Colorful

Chinese mainboard manufacturer Colorful is announcing their latest Intel motherboard. It is called the iGame Z390 Vulcan X, supporting Intel’s new 9th Generation CPUs. The board’s design is a slight departure from their iGame Z370 Vulcan X offering. In fact, it looks a lot like ASUS‘ ROG Strix boards. Down to the gray color-scheme and RGB LED lighting. Of course, the iGame Z390 Vulcan X has several features all its own as well.

What Can Users Expect from the iGame Z390 Vulcan X?

Aside from the standard 6x SATA 6G, four DDR4 DIMM slots and Intel 9th Gen CPU support, the Z390 Vucan X also has an assortment of overclocking and gaming features. It has an iGame OC button along the edge. There are also power, reset and 3-digit debug readout LEDs available.

To further aid with overclockability, the VRM is also quite comprehensive with a 4+3 phase design and polymer tantalum capacitors. Since overclocking generates a lot of heat, the MOSFETs have a substantial heatsink with a copper heatpipe connecting both parts. Colorful calls this the SilverShark 2.0 cooling armor, and it has built-in RGB LED GamerLight effects.

In terms of storage, there are also two M.2 slots, one of which is M.2 2280 and the other is M.2 22110 with a built-in heatspreader. This heatspreader also has RGB LED present, along with the right side PCB edge and the chipset heatsink backlight.

For users looking to SLI or CrossFire their video cards, the two PCIe x16 slots have metal reinforcements. Furthermore, these are distanced between two PCIe x1 slots. This allows sufficient cooling and it even supports triple-slot graphics cards. Colorful was also wise to position he first M.2 slot with a heatsink above the PCIe x16 slot. This ensures that it does not get needlessly additional heat than warranted.