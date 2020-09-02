Colorful Unveils its 3090/3080/3070 Graphics Cards

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, has proudly introduced the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. COLORFUL’s line-up consists of the Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, Ultra, and Battle-Ax Series models, each of which come with a different set of premium features to cater to different types of gamers and PC enthusiasts.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

COLORFUL will be introducing the all-new iGame Center to the GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The iGame Center software integrates the iGame Zone and iGame Dynamik Light into one application. The app provides a simplified and better RGB lighting control as well as an overclocking function for COLORFUL graphics cards.

Colorful Vulcan Series

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Vulcan model inherits the visible multi-function LCD display. Now comes in an upgraded LCD3.0 display with a 480 mm x 120 mm screen size, one of the largest displays embedded on a graphics card in the market. The display can be flipped 90° to make it visible when the graphics card is mounted vertically. The LCD can display custom JPG images, GIF, hardware monitoring info, and others.

Vulcan packs a 3-slot triple-fan cooler for efficient cooling to the GPU. COLORFUL bundles the Vulcan with a toolbox that has a screwdriver, a VGA holder, and microfiber cloth for cleaning the LCD display.

Neptune Series- Infinite possibilities behind extreme heat dissipation

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Neptune features the third-generation liquid cooling system delivering superior and silent cooling. It sports a mirror-surfaced water cooler with RGB lighting that illuminates eye-catching effects. The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Neptune, with its slim full-cover water block, comes in a slimmer 3-slot form-factor. The RGB lighting on the water block is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

Neptune uses premium sleeved thin and durable tubing which supports 360° rotations for easy installation and allows different mounting orientations. It also comes with a toolbox that has a screwdriver and VGA holder.

Advanced Series – The spiritual enjoyment of visual effect

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Advanced features the upgraded Silver Shark 3.0 cooling engine that provides exceptional cooling performance. Its massive 3-slot triple-fan cooler delivers aggressive cooling to provide stability and cool temperatures in running the most demanding game titles. The Advanced series also sports RGB lighting on its center cooling fan for added illumination that complements gaming PCs. Meanwhile, this card features light frozen visual effect when color change. It also comes with a toolbox that has a screwdriver and a VGA holder.

Ultra Series – Exterior Design Tailored Gaming Hipster

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Ultra sports a fresh and cool exterior design that fits the gaming lifestyle. Its RGB lighting effects can be synchronized with all iGame products via the iGame Center app. It uses a slim 3-slot form-factor with three cooling fans, two 90 mm and one 80 mm, to deliver efficient cooling to the GPU.

NB Series-Triple-Fan Upgrade for Better Cooling

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 30 Series NB features a triple-fan cooler for full coverage cooling and aggressive heat dissipation to deliver reliable gaming performance tested to ensure stable operations for long gaming sessions. Compare with last version NB series, COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 NB upgrade to triple-fan structure for better cooling performance.

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on these new custom Nvidia 30XX graphics cards, you can check out the official Colorful website via the link here! – NB. The link does throw up a security warning as it appears they need to update the website. It seems to work fine though.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!