COLORFUL Unveils the iGame RTX 2070 Neptune OC

COLORFUL is announcing yet another Turing-based GeForce video card. This time it is their iGame RTX 2070 Neptune OC. As the name suggests, this video card is using liquid cooling instead of the traditional heatsink cooler.

What is the COLORFUL Neptune Cooling System?

Unlike other video cards with an AIO, COLORFUL uses a larger 240mm radiator with pre-sleeved tubing. The result is a clean look and higher performance. Underneath the sleeves is FEP double tubing which remains flexible and durable. Its radiator uses a low resistance design with a higher flow rate and better heat exchange efficiency than previous models.

These are paired with COLORFUL Air Balance fans providing high static pressure. All while operating relatively quietly due to its silent driver IC.

The video card itself has a blower fan as well to cool the components directly. The iGame GeForce RTX 2070 Neptune OC uses ultra longlife Hi-C capacitors that ensure extended durability versus traditional solid-state capacitors. DrMOS on the other hand lets COLORFUL maximize PCB space to optimize cooling and deliver superior performance. COLORFUL’s signature Silver Plating Technology (SPT) allows the iGame GeForce RTX 2070 Neptune OC to operate with less heat to compliment the cooling innovations on this graphics card.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Like other iGame units, the Neptune series has customizable iGame Dynamik Lighteffects. The included fans and radiator both support addressable RGB allowing for more customization in lighting and colors.

For more information, visit http://www.colorful.cn