Command & Conquer Remaster Teased with Construction Yard Image

Remaster Now Finishing Pre-Production Phase

The much anticipated Command & Conquer Remaster is chugging along nicely. In fact, according to EA producer Jim Vessella (via Reddit), it is now almost out of the pre-production phase.

He even showed off the first remastered asset in the form of a GDI construction yard. For those unfamiliar or simply too young when the game came out, it is basically the primary building in the RTS series. Once the player loses it, they can no longer create other structures. Which makes it all the more symbolic as a first image tease, spawning more assets from this first one.

According to Vessella, their primary goal with the visual approach is to “maintain the authenticity of the original in-game asset”. So they are not doing a lot of aesthetic changes to the original design. Only significantly increasing its detail and resolution compared to the low-res sprites of the original.

Furthermore, Vessella clarifies that in the chance that there’s a conflict between the in-game asset, cinematic asset, or UI portrait, they are always going to side with the in-game asset.

When is the Command & Conquer Remake Coming Out?

“During March we delivered our first playable campaign mission (GDI Mission 1),” says Vessella. This included multiple samples of the remastered art running at 4k.

“This was accompanied by a more complete Visual Target image, which helps the dev team align around our goals for the artistic fidelity,” he adds.

“We are now in the middle of getting Multiplayer up and running for the first time, along with dozens of art assets iterating towards their finalized look.”

Needless to say, there are still a lot of work left to do, but it appears that things are moving faster than one would assume.

Which C&C Games are Being Remastered?

Although the good news does not stop there. The project will first begin with Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, plus the expansion packs: Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath. Also they will eventually remaster the Red Alert series as well.

Petroglyph Games, the studio doing the remake has not revealed any official launch date targets as of yet. Although considering the studio includes the key members of the original Westwood Studios creative team that made the original, they know this project like the back of their hand.