Companies Join up in Order to Combat Toxicity in Online Games

The Fair Play Alliance takes shape.

Toxicity in online games is a well-known issue. Sure, some games have a much more unwelcoming player base than others, but if you play MOBA titles or shooters in multiplayer, you know what we’re talking about. It’s also true that toxic players can sometimes ruin the fun for everyone else. Fortunately, a few large companies joined by smaller ones have decided to tackle the issue. This won’t be an easy task, especially considering the huge number of players out there, but as long as there’s a plan in place, there’s definitely hope. These companies have formed something called the Fair Play Alliance, which is basically an open forum within the gaming industry.

How will this help me as a gamer?

Like all worthwhile endeavors, this one will take a bit of time. The forum members will collaborate and research on various practices aimed to support community growth, and fair play. By reaching these goals, some of the world’s most popular online games could reach their full potential by minimizing player abuse, harassment, and discrimination. Of course, this is all theory at this point, but I for one salute this effort and hope that it will actually make a difference someday.

Below you will find a complete list of Fair Play Alliance members. The list will likely grow as time goes by.

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

CCPGames

Corillian

Discord Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Flaregames

Huuuge Games

Intel Corporation

Kabam

Kefir

Ker-Chunk Games

Mixer

Owlchemy Labs

Playrix

Radial Games

Riot Games

Roblox Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Space Ape Games

Spirit AI, Ltd.

Supercell

Two Hat

Twitch

Unity Technologies

Xbox

