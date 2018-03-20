Competition – Win A Copy Of Deus Ex Mankind Divided!

Competition Time!

Its competition time here at eTeknix and as such we’re offering you the chance to win a copy of the highly-excellent Deus Ex Mankind Divided on Steam. Mankind Divided is a major advancement in the series building on the success of the first.

As part of our latest giveaway, you can now grab of copy of this game and try it for yourself.

About the Game!

The following is the games official description via the Steam Page: “Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.”

The Steam page can be visited here just in case, in addition to the above, you want to learn more about this game. We have included the trailer below for you as well.

How To Enter!

All you need to do to enter is join our Steam group page. Yes… that’s it!

Most PC gamers have Steam installed on their system and all you need to do to get your hat in the ring is simply join our ‘eTeknix’ Steam Group page. It really is that straight-forward!

If you want the manual link we have included it here!

Already a member? Then congratulations! You’re in it to win it!. If you are not, all you need to do is simply join us. It costs you nothing and gives you the opportunity to win a free and great game! In addition to this, you will be notified of all our future competitions!

Terms and Conditions

The competition winner will be chosen at random from all of our Steam group members. The person will receive a direct friend request and from that, the code will be provided. Winners of previous competitions are eligible. All that we ask is that the winning entrant is over the age of 18. Unfortunately, a substitution or cash alternative will not be available. The competition will close at midnight on the 31st of March!

The manual link, can again be accessed via this link and in addition, joining the group will make you eligible for any other Steam competition Giveaways.

Good luck to all entrants!

