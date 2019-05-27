Computex 2019 Begins – What to Expect!

Computex 2019

It’s the official start time of Computex 2019 this morning. Or, if you’re reading this in the UK, it’s about midnight, but hey! That’s time zones for ya! Yesterday, we saw Walter M. S. Yeh take to the stage to welcome us all to the show. Computex has been the launch platform for many technologies and innovations over the years, and we expect 2019 to be no exception.

AMD

Well, that much we know was true. As shortly after Walter took the stage, Lisa Su from AMD took the stage and blew us away. AMD 7nm Ryzen 3rd Gen was revealed, then Navi graphics cards. That also opens the doors for huge amounts of PCIe 4.0 X570 motherboards which we hope to see later today.

RGB

I’m sure we’ll see more innovations in this regard too. With Corsair alone Cappellix LEDs being shown in some capacity at CES, we expect to see much more of those. No doubt other new technologies and integrations from other companies to that effect also.

Gaming

As you would expect, a new wealth of peripherals, both for PC and consoles are on the horizon. We will no doubt see plenty of those everywhere. This will no doubt extend to gaming memory, PC cases, gaming chairs and the usual crop of accessories.

INNOVEX

This will be a new one for us this year. It’s been a part of Computex for years, but not something we’ve explored. It’s a platform for tech startups and innovation. Not really all consumer stuff, but a step along the road to get products to that level. Who knows what cool gadgets we will discover there!

NANGANG Exhibition

This is the real exhibition. We’ll be starting that part from tomorrow at the truly massive convention centre with literally thousands of booths. Brands like Lian Li, Silverstone, etc, will be showcasing their latest products. We’re expecting 5G technologies to be a significant push this year, and we have no idea what to really expect to that extent.

Computex 2019

We just want to say a massive thank you to our sponsors for Computex 2019; EK, Taitra, Patriot, Corsair and Viper Gaming. We’ll be bringing you the latest products and news for all these brands and many more while we’re in Taiwan. Check out our Computex 2019 event page for the latest!