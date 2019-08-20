Computex 2019 Glorious Loot Box Giveaway Winner!

If you remember, a few months ago I ran a little competition. Don’t remember, well that’s likely because I forgot too, whoops! But I’ll be damned if we’re not picking the winner today! What was the prize again? It was a bunch of the kick-ass swag that I got given at Computex 2019. That’s right, I brought a load of goodies all the way back from Taiwan to England, just to give them away to one of our lucky readers. Aren’t I nice?

Glorious Loot Box Giveaway

OK, so don’t hold me to the exact name of everything, or exactly what everything is, but as far as I can be sure, the items are listed below. I know one of the USB drives is 64GB and one is 32GB, but I can’t recall which way around. I have no idea what size the T-shirt is, and I can’t help it if you don’t have an iPhone X for that handy case there. It is what it is, but I think you’ll agree, it’s a pretty sweet bundle of swag. Right?

1 – MSI Gaming Tumbler

2 – InWin Suction Cup Headset Holder

3 – Phanteks T-Shirt

4 – DeepCool Custom Keycap

5 – EVGA Gaming Glasses (x2, one white, one black pair)

6 – TeamGroup Multi-Device USB Cable

7 – ADATA RGB Coaster (batteries not included)

8 – 3D Printed InWin Model

9 – ADATA XPG iPhone X Phone Case (clear)

10 – InWin Planner/Diary

11 – Zotac Fridge Magnet

12 – Another Zotac Fridge Magnet

13 – be quiet! Top Trump Cards

14 – Zotac Multi-Device USB Cable

15 – MSI Lightning GPU Shaped USB Drive

16 – XPG Mouse Mat

17 – EK Waterblocks Stickers

18 – ADATA USB Drive

Picking the Winner!

The lovely random bean machine that is Random.org spat out the number one, meaning we’re picking the winner from Facebook! Although we also ran the competition on Twitter and Instagram as you can see in the original post here. And the WINNER IS…

He’s got three days to reply and confirm, although we will PM him ourselves also. If we get no reply, we’ll pick again. Let’s do this!

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who entered, you’re all awesome. Plus, if you didn’t win, don’t feel bad, we’ve got a prize coming up that’s going to drop your jaws on the floor… but I can’t say more than that just yet 😉 A big <3 from all of us on the eTeknix team for entering though.