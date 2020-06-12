Computex 2020 Has Been Officially Cancelled

For several months now the future of Computex (one of the world’s largest PC hardware trade shows) has been in more than a little doubt. Boiling down to both the PC community and component manufacturers asking each other if they’re going (and saying that ‘well, if you don’t I won’t) the current COVID-19 situation has always made the future of this event seem more than a little unlikely.

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, TAITRA (the events official organizers) they have confirmed that Computex 2020 event has now definitely 100% been cancelled.

Computex 2020 – Canceled!

In making the statement, TAITRA has said:

“The outbreak of pandemic Covid-19 has disturbed all major economic sectors of the whole world. Many countries have imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19. COMPUTEX stakeholders, including international exhibitors, visitors and media, may not be able to join the show consequently. Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the organizers of COMPUTEX, therefore decided to reschedule COMPUTEX to 2021. As of June 11, more than 7,350,000 people have been diagnosed across 187 countries worldwide, affecting the economy, trade, transportation, convention and tourism. With credit to Taiwan’s government got a head start on smashing the virus, Taiwan has only 443 confirmed cases. Accordingly, how Taiwan makes efforts against Covid-19 has been reported by a lot of international medias, such as CNN, Bloomberg and so on.”

What Happens Next?

With the event now being officially canceled, TAITRA has at least confirmed that the next Computex event has been scheduled to happen between June 1st – 5th 2021. While no official statement regarding any ‘Livestream’ events has been made (to replace the lack of a physical show), however, it seems that Computex 2020 has, more than likely, been kicked back to next year in pretty much all major forms.

So disappointing, but not entirely surprising news!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!