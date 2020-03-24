Computex 2020 Has Officially Been Delayed Until September

Earlier this month we reported how Computex 2020 (one of the biggest annual hardware events) was likely going to be canceled. Specifically, as Taiwan had issued a blanket ban on (pretty much all) foreign travel.

Well, following an update to their official website, we now have some further (and perhaps surprising) developments! Put simply, Computex 2020 isn’t canceled yet. It’s merely being delayed!

Computex 2020 is Officially Delayed

While we were all generally preparing for an announcing confirming that Computex 2020 would be canceled, it has instead been said that it will now simply be delayed. Initially scheduled to kick-off in June, Computex 2020 will now (apparently) take place between September 28-30th.

Despite this rescheduling, however, we’re still pretty confident that, sooner or later, Computex 2020 is going to still be canceled this year.

What Do We Think?

It still seems pretty clear that in terms of the Coronavirus outbreak, the worst is still yet to come! As such, despite them delaying the event until September, we really can’t see things having improved significantly by that point. Certainly not enough that it would make it safe to organize such a colossally huge event (which Computex is).

As such, if you were still planning on attending, we would strongly advise against reorganizing based on this new date. The chances seem exactly as likely that, sooner or later, Computex 2020 (as a physical event) will be canceled this year.

For more information, you can check out the events official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you surprised by this news? Do you think they will end up just canceling the event? – Let us know in the comments!