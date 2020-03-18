Computex 2020 In Severe Doubt as Taiwan Bans Foreign Visitors!

Computex is, without a doubt, one of the biggest events in the PC hardware calendar. With various scheduled platforms already announcing their delay or outright cancelation, however, there have been growing doubts as to whether this would actually be held this year.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, it seems that we may have taken a step closer to finding out. Put simply, the news isn’t good! Computex 2020 is almost certainly going to be delayed or cancelled!

Computex 2020 Looks Unlikely After Taiwan Issues Travel Ban!

Coming into effect tomorrow, the Taiwanese government has confirmed that there will be an indefinite ban on foreign visitors to the country. While there are, of course, some exceptions to this rule, none of them is going to apply to exhibitors nor organizations. Particularly people like us here at eTeknix who have regularly attended the event in the past.

While Computex 2020 wasn’t set to officially start in June, the travel ban effectively means that the event has been practically (although not officially) cancelled!

Why Do We Think This?

Despite starting in June, it’s hard to understate just how huge an event Computex is. If you’ve never attended, the only way we could describe it would be for you to imagine the biggest event you’ve likely ever been to and then (at least) quadruple it! Put simply, given its size and scope, a hell of a lot of coordination goes into it and manufacturers would already be planning right now to get their products shipped in preparation.

With this travel ban, however, that infrastructure is not going to be in place or, at the very least, it’s going to be hugely disrupted. So, although it’s not official yet, Computex 2020 has been (by proxy) almost certainly cancelled with this announcement.

We will, of course, bring you further updates as they happen! For now, however, all we can say is that Computex 2020 is doubtful at best!

What do you think? Do you expect Computex 2020 to be cancelled or delayed? Were you planning to attend the event? – Let us know in the comments!